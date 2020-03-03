CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Verra Mobility worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 980,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.