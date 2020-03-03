CI Investments Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

