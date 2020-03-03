CI Investments Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.