CI Investments Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

