CI Investments Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

