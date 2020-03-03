CI Investments Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $215.87 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.