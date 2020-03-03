CI Investments Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $93,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 221,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 162,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.