CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,858,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

