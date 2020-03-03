CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 214,333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

