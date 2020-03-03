CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $89.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

