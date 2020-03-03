CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,090 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

