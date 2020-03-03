CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

