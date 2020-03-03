CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

TJX opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

