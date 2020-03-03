CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.