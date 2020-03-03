CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

WRB opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

