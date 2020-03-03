CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.