CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

