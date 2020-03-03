CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.