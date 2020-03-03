CI Investments Inc. Sells 258,489 Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,489 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Viomi Technology worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

