CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,896 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.