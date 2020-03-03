CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,138 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Insiders sold 24,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,872 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

