CI Investments Inc. Sells 49,857 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,761,000 after purchasing an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AGNC opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

