CI Investments Inc. Sells 62,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.