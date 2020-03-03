CI Investments Inc. Takes $3.17 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

