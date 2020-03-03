CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,122,194 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.97% of Teekay Offshore Partners worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $4,693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $6,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

