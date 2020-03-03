CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 51.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

