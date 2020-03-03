CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after buying an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

AFG opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

