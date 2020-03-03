CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

