CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

