Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 523,111 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

