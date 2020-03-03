Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 732 ($9.63) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 911.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 885.93. The company has a market cap of $938.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Clinigen Group will post 2577.5976069 EPS for the current year.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.