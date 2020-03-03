Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 15,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,992,000 after buying an additional 317,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

CLX stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $174.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

