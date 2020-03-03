CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.37% of CNB Financial worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

