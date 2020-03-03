COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $7.71. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 78,654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

