Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Update

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. Coherent has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.