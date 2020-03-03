Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Elizabeth E. Randall Purchases 2,650 Shares

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.