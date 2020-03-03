Comerica Bank Buys 67,185 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 861.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 58.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 75,855 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 250,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

BJ opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.