Comerica Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.