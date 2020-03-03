Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Enova International worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Enova International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 56.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Enova International Inc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.