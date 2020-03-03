Comerica Bank Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

