Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

