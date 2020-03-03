Comerica Bank Purchases 445 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.