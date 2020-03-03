Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

