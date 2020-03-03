Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.44.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,214 shares of company stock worth $11,249,188 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

