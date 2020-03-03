Comerica Bank Sells 13,372 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

