Comerica Bank Sells 2,646 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

