Comerica Bank Sells 937 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

