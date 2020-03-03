Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $14.30. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 490,546 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.82.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

