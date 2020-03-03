Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

