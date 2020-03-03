Comparing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Banco Santander (OTCMKTS:SAN)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 2.55 $12.86 million N/A N/A Banco Santander $55.14 billion 1.08 $7.30 billion $0.52 7.04

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 23.48% N/A N/A Banco Santander 13.23% 7.32% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avidbank and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 1 4 3 0 2.25

Banco Santander has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,113.11%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Avidbank.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Avidbank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; and real estate investment, leasing, securitization, fund management, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, securities investment, financial advisory, sports, electricity production, and Internet activities. Further, the company offers asset management and private banking services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,217 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

